Sports

Champions Trophy: Injury Scare for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman Walks Off the Field Against NZ in First Over

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defense began with an unfortunate setback as opener Fakhar Zaman was forced off the field just two deliveries into their opening match against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Uma Devi19 February 2025 - 15:53
Champions Trophy: Injury Scare for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman Walks Off the Field Against NZ in First Over
Champions Trophy: Injury Scare for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman Walks Off the Field Against NZ in First Over

Karachi: Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defense began with an unfortunate setback as opener Fakhar Zaman was forced off the field just two deliveries into their opening match against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Injury Occurs During Boundary Chase

Zaman appeared to suffer a lower-back injury while chasing down a boundary early in the match, leaving Pakistan with an early scare. New Zealand’s opener Will Young had driven Shaheen Afridi through the covers, prompting Zaman to sprint after the ball.

Although Zaman managed to relay the ball to Babar Azam, he immediately signaled discomfort and walked off the field with the team physio. As a result, Kamran Ghulam came in as a substitute fielder.

Also Read: Unbelievable: Hyderabad Doctors Remove Foreign Object from Lungs After Two Decades

A Shadow Over Pakistan’s Campaign

Zaman’s sudden exit cast a shadow over Pakistan’s campaign, adding to the team’s concerns. Just prior to the tournament, Saim Ayub had suffered an ankle fracture during a Test against South Africa, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy and forcing Pakistan to recall Zaman into their ODI squad.

Boost for Pakistan as Haris Rauf is Fit to Play

Despite the early injury scare, Pakistan received a positive boost before the match with fast bowler Haris Rauf being declared fit to play. Rauf had previously pulled up with a side strain during a recent triangular series but was a welcome addition to Pakistan’s attack.

New Zealand’s Fitness Concerns

New Zealand also had their own fitness concerns, with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra missing out. Ravindra had been struck on the forehead by the ball while attempting a catch in the 38th over during their recent match against Pakistan in the ODI tri-series. Although he trained yesterday without signs of delayed concussion, the BlackCaps opted to keep him sidelined for this game.

Historic Return of ICC Tournament Cricket to Pakistan

The match also marked a historic moment as ICC tournament cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time since 1996. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand.

Tags
Uma Devi19 February 2025 - 15:53

Related Articles

Shubman Gill Overtakes Babar Azam to Reclaim Top Spot in ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings

Shubman Gill Overtakes Babar Azam to Reclaim Top Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings

19 February 2025 - 16:54
Indian Flag Hoisted Over Karachi Stadium as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kicks Off

Indian Flag Hoisted Over Karachi Stadium as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kicks Off

19 February 2025 - 16:25
Telangana Revamps Begumpet Hockey Ground to Host Asian Women’s Championship

Telangana Revamps Begumpet Hockey Ground to Host Asian Women’s Championship

19 February 2025 - 16:23
Champions Trophy: Pakistan Elects to Bowl First Against New Zealand in Opener

Champions Trophy: Pakistan Elects to Bowl First Against New Zealand in Opener

19 February 2025 - 14:33
Back to top button