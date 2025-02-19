Champions Trophy: Injury Scare for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman Walks Off the Field Against NZ in First Over

Karachi: Pakistan’s Champions Trophy title defense began with an unfortunate setback as opener Fakhar Zaman was forced off the field just two deliveries into their opening match against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Injury Occurs During Boundary Chase

Zaman appeared to suffer a lower-back injury while chasing down a boundary early in the match, leaving Pakistan with an early scare. New Zealand’s opener Will Young had driven Shaheen Afridi through the covers, prompting Zaman to sprint after the ball.

Although Zaman managed to relay the ball to Babar Azam, he immediately signaled discomfort and walked off the field with the team physio. As a result, Kamran Ghulam came in as a substitute fielder.

A Shadow Over Pakistan’s Campaign

Zaman’s sudden exit cast a shadow over Pakistan’s campaign, adding to the team’s concerns. Just prior to the tournament, Saim Ayub had suffered an ankle fracture during a Test against South Africa, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy and forcing Pakistan to recall Zaman into their ODI squad.

Boost for Pakistan as Haris Rauf is Fit to Play

Despite the early injury scare, Pakistan received a positive boost before the match with fast bowler Haris Rauf being declared fit to play. Rauf had previously pulled up with a side strain during a recent triangular series but was a welcome addition to Pakistan’s attack.

New Zealand’s Fitness Concerns

New Zealand also had their own fitness concerns, with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra missing out. Ravindra had been struck on the forehead by the ball while attempting a catch in the 38th over during their recent match against Pakistan in the ODI tri-series. Although he trained yesterday without signs of delayed concussion, the BlackCaps opted to keep him sidelined for this game.

Historic Return of ICC Tournament Cricket to Pakistan

The match also marked a historic moment as ICC tournament cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time since 1996. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand.