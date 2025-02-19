Unbelievable: Hyderabad Doctors Remove Foreign Object from Lungs After Two Decades

Hyderabad: In an astonishing medical case, doctors in Hyderabad successfully removed a pen cap from the lungs of a man who had accidentally swallowed it 21 years ago.

Patient’s Persistent Symptoms Led to Discovery

The 26-year-old patient, hailing from Karimnagar, approached KIMS Hospital due to persistent coughing and unexplained weight loss. His condition had worsened significantly over the last 10 days, making it increasingly difficult for him to sleep.

Dr. Shubhakar Nadella, Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist at KIMS Hospital, explained that a CT scan was conducted upon the patient’s arrival, revealing a lump-like structure inside his lungs. Initially, the doctors suspected the lump to be an obstruction causing his persistent cough. However, upon closer inspection during the procedure, they were shocked to discover it was actually a pen cap lodged inside his lung.

A Forgotten Incident from Childhood

Midway through the procedure, the doctors called the patient’s elder brother for more information. The brother recalled that when the patient was five years old, he had accidentally swallowed a pen cap. At the time, the child was taken to a doctor who performed an examination but found nothing abnormal, assuming that the foreign object had passed naturally from the body.

The Three-Hour Procedure to Remove the Pen Cap

The doctors proceeded with a detailed and delicate procedure to remove the pen cap. Using flexible bronchoscopy, they carefully cleared the surrounding tissue buildup, lymph nodes, and muscle formations around the foreign object. After nearly three hours of precise work, the doctors successfully extracted the pen cap from the lung.

Long-Term Effects and Full Recovery

Dr. Nadella explained that the prolonged presence of the foreign body had caused some lung damage. However, the medical team managed to restore the affected area with antibiotic treatment. The patient has now made a full recovery.

Dr. Nadella emphasized the dangers of leaving foreign objects inside the body for extended periods of time. He noted that if the patient had delayed medical treatment, the lung tissue could have been permanently damaged, potentially requiring surgical removal of the affected section.

Importance of Timely Medical Intervention and Vigilance

The doctor also stressed the importance of timely medical intervention in such cases. He advised parents to be vigilant when their children are playing, ensuring they don’t accidentally swallow objects. Immediate medical attention is crucial to prevent serious complications, he said.

This remarkable case serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of foreign objects and highlights the significance of early medical intervention.