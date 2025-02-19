Supreme Court Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Penalty on West Bengal Government

New Delhi: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the West Bengal government for failing to release the retiral dues of a former government employee who retired in 2007.

The apex court took a stern view of the state’s negligence, emphasizing that even after 18 years, the retired employee was only receiving a provisional pension, with no resolution in sight for his full dues.

SC Dismisses Bengal Govt’s Petition as ‘Frivolous and Vexatious’

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the petition filed by the West Bengal government, calling it “completely frivolous and vexatious.” The state government had challenged an earlier order by the Calcutta High Court, which ruled in favor of the retired employee, quashing disciplinary proceedings against him and directing the release of all pending dues.

The Supreme Court found no merit in the state government’s arguments and expressed its dismay over the excessive delay in fulfilling its financial obligations toward a retired employee. The bench noted that the West Bengal government had filed a special leave petition with an inordinate delay of 391 days and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the delay.

Case Background: Two Decades of Legal Battles

The legal battle dates back to 1989 when the employee, whose name remains undisclosed, was subjected to disciplinary proceedings. Following a thorough inquiry, he was exonerated in 1994. However, the vigilance department intervened in 1997, issuing a show cause notice proposing a punishment that disagreed with the inquiry officer’s findings. Despite this, no further action was taken at the time.

Shockingly, after a 13-year hiatus, the West Bengal government issued a second show cause notice in June 2010 for the same cause, reviving a case that had been seemingly closed. In response, the retired employee challenged the notice before the Tribunal, which directed the employer to make a final decision on the disciplinary proceedings. Dissatisfied with the Tribunal’s order, the employee escalated the matter to the High Court, which ruled in his favor, quashing the disciplinary proceedings and ordering the state government to settle all pending dues.

Supreme Court Criticizes State’s Delay in Paying Retiral Benefits

Expressing concern over the prolonged suffering of the retired employee, the Supreme Court remarked:

“Taking note of the facts, as recorded above, it is unfortunate that the person who retired in 2007 is still waiting for his retiral dues after 18 years and is only receiving a provisional pension.”

The bench condemned the West Bengal government’s inaction, emphasizing that delaying the rightful pension and retirement benefits of an elderly citizen amounts to gross injustice.

SC Orders Immediate Payment of Dues with Heavy Penalty

The Supreme Court issued a strong directive, ordering the West Bengal government to settle all pending retiral dues within four weeks. Additionally, it imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on the state, payable to the retired employee within the same time frame.

“We dismiss these petitions filed by the State of West Bengal on the ground of delay as well as on merits and also impose costs of Rs 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only), to be paid to the respondent within four weeks from today. Further, all the pending retiral dues be paid within the same time,” the court ruled.

Legal Precedent for Future Cases

This verdict sets a strong precedent, sending a clear message to state governments regarding the timely disbursement of pensions and retirement benefits. It underscores the judiciary’s commitment to protecting the rights of retired employees and ensuring that bureaucratic delays do not deprive individuals of their lawful entitlements.

Public Reaction and Implications

The Supreme Court’s decision has been widely appreciated, with legal experts and social activists hailing it as a much-needed intervention to curb administrative lapses. The ruling is expected to serve as a deterrent for state governments that fail to honor their financial commitments to retired personnel.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has yet to issue an official response to the Supreme Court’s ruling. It remains to be seen whether the state will comply with the directive promptly or seek further legal recourse.