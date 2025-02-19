Punjab Police Arrest Man with 10 Kg Heroin in Major Drug Bust

Chandigarh: In a meticulously planned intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police have arrested a key drug smuggler and seized a massive consignment of 10 kg of heroin in Amritsar district.

The operation, conducted by the state’s security forces, marks yet another significant breakthrough in their ongoing war against drug trafficking networks operating across the India-Pakistan border.

Arrest of Key Smuggler in Amritsar

The arrested individual, identified as Harmandeep Singh from Mahal village in Amritsar, was found in possession of the contraband during a high-stakes raid, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed on Wednesday.

Intelligence reports had suggested Singh’s deep involvement in a cross-border drug smuggling syndicate, allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan-based kingpin Chacha Bawa.

According to law enforcement authorities, Chacha Bawa is known for using advanced drone technology to smuggle heroin into Punjab via the Attari sector. The seized consignment was part of an elaborate distribution network aimed at flooding the Indian market with narcotics.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are currently underway to uncover the full extent of this illicit network, including identifying Singh’s accomplices and financial backers.

Escalation in Cross-Border Smuggling Cases

This latest heroin seizure follows closely on the heels of a record-breaking 30 kg heroin bust in Amritsar just last week, indicating a worrying trend of increased narcotics trafficking in the region.

In that operation, Punjab Police successfully dismantled a major smuggling ring with the arrest of another trafficker, Gursimranjit Singh, alias Simran, a resident of Baserke Gillan in Gharinda.

DGP Gaurav Yadav disclosed that Simran had been on the authorities’ radar for some time due to his involvement in large-scale heroin trafficking. Intelligence sources revealed that he had recently received a substantial consignment smuggled from Pakistan via drones, making him a prime target for law enforcement.

Use of Drones for Drug Smuggling

In recent years, the use of drones for cross-border drug smuggling has emerged as a major challenge for Indian security forces. Smugglers have increasingly relied on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to transport heroin, weapons, and counterfeit currency from Pakistan into Indian territories.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Charanjit Singh of Amritsar Rural Police elaborated on the recent operations, stating that the force acted on credible intelligence regarding Simran’s activities.

A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gharinda intercepted a Ford Fiesta during a routine vehicle check. Upon conducting a thorough search, authorities discovered four black packets, each containing approximately 7.5 kg of heroin, concealed inside the car.

Further interrogation of Simran is expected to yield crucial insights into the entire drug distribution network, its financial sources, and potential links to organized crime syndicates operating on both sides of the border.

Punjab’s Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

Punjab Police have ramped up their counter-narcotics operations in response to the rising drug menace in the state. The increasing frequency of seizures highlights the growing influence of international drug cartels attempting to push illicit substances into India.

Authorities are now focusing on enhancing surveillance along the border areas, deploying advanced anti-drone technology, and strengthening intelligence-sharing mechanisms to prevent the influx of narcotics.

The state’s law enforcement agencies are also coordinating with central agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to dismantle these well-organized smuggling networks.

Also Read | NIA Raids Bhagalpur Residence Over Suspected Terror Links and Fake Currency Racket

Public Awareness and Community Involvement

In addition to law enforcement efforts, Punjab authorities have emphasized the need for community involvement in tackling the drug crisis.

Awareness campaigns, rehabilitation programs, and increased community policing initiatives are being promoted to educate citizens on the dangers of substance abuse and encourage reporting of suspicious activities.

The latest arrests and seizures serve as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges posed by drug trafficking in Punjab. However, with intensified law enforcement actions and strategic countermeasures, authorities remain committed to eliminating the narcotics trade from the region.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Actions

While the arrest of Harmandeep Singh and the seizure of 10 kg of heroin represent a crucial victory for Punjab Police, the broader investigation into the smuggling network continues. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to identify additional operatives involved in the illegal trade, including financiers and distribution channels within India.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on cross-border narcotics smuggling and ensuring that those responsible face the full force of the law.

With the recent arrests and intelligence breakthroughs, the fight against drug trafficking in Punjab has gained further momentum, signaling a strong resolve to protect the state from the scourge of drugs.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation unfolds and Punjab Police intensify their crackdown on organized crime and drug syndicates.