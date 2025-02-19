NIA Raids Bhagalpur Residence Over Suspected Terror Links and Fake Currency Racket

Patna: In a major crackdown on suspected terror links and counterfeit currency operations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a high-profile raid at the residence of Nazre Saddam in Bhikhanpur, Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Wednesday morning.

Saddam, a software engineer, has been under surveillance due to his alleged connections with terrorist groups operating in Kashmir and Pakistan.

NIA Raid in Bhagalpur: A Major Operation Unfolds

The operation was executed by NIA teams from Delhi and Patna, with heavy deployment of local law enforcement agencies, including a full busload of police personnel and three police vehicles.

This significant action was taken following intelligence inputs indicating Saddam’s involvement in anti-national activities, including supplying counterfeit currency to terror operatives in Kashmir.

During the search, NIA officers uncovered multiple documents and evidence linked to the illegal business of counterfeit currency. Authorities interrogated Saddam’s father, Muhammad Masiuzzama, and other family members separately to gather crucial information regarding his activities and possible associates.

Bhagalpur Neighborhood in Shock

The extensive raid caused a stir in the Badi Masjid Lane area of Bhagalpur, with local residents watching the unfolding operation from their rooftops. While no official statement has yet been released by the NIA regarding the full findings of the raid, the agency is expected to make disclosures as the investigation progresses.

Saddam was initially arrested in Bihar’s Motihari town in September 2024. His apprehension led to the exposure of a vast network involved in smuggling counterfeit currency across the Nepal border, allegedly funneling funds to extremist groups in Kashmir.

His arrest was a critical lead in capturing Muhammad Sarfaraz in Anantnag, Kashmir, further revealing connections between terror operatives and cross-border networks.

Investigations indicated that Saddam had strong ties to Pakistani intelligence agents operating in Nepal. His counterfeit currency network reportedly originated in Bhore village, Nepal, with the illicit funds being transported through designated drop points near Bhelahi and then supplied to various locations, including conflict-ridden areas in Kashmir.

Counterfeit Currency and Terrorism Nexus

The probe unearthed a well-organized racket spanning across Bihar, Nepal, and Kashmir, involving multiple individuals. Intelligence sources suggest that Saddam played a key role in facilitating the supply of fake Indian currency, which was potentially used to fund terror-related activities.

His network extended beyond Bhagalpur, with operatives in Bhojpur and Patna playing active roles in the counterfeit currency pipeline. Security agencies are now working to dismantle the entire syndicate and trace any remaining members who may still be active.

New Evidence and Renewed Investigation

The fresh raid on Saddam’s residence suggests that additional evidence may have surfaced regarding his activities post-arrest.

Authorities are investigating whether he resumed his operations after his release or if remnants of his network continue to function under new leadership.

Given the gravity of the situation, security agencies are intensifying their crackdown on counterfeit currency networks linked to terrorism. The NIA’s focus on neutralizing these financial conduits is a crucial step in curbing terror funding across India.

Public Awareness and Security Measures

The NIA urges citizens to report any suspicious activity related to counterfeit currency, smuggling, or terrorist activities.

People can reach out to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which operates from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days, for assistance or to provide anonymous tips.

This case highlights the ongoing battle against terror financing and the role of counterfeit currency in undermining national security. With the NIA’s relentless efforts, authorities are working towards dismantling such illicit operations and ensuring safety across the country.