NIA Court Sentences Two Accused to 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment in 2021 Jaggadal Bomb Blast Case

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kolkata has sentenced two accused individuals to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with the 2021 Jaggadal bomb blast case.

The verdict, delivered on February 16, marks a crucial step in bringing the perpetrators to justice and reinforcing the government’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts.

Verdict and Sentencing Details

The two convicted individuals, identified as Chand alias Arif Akhtar and Rahul Pasi, have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Additionally, they have been fined Rs 5,000 each under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosive Substances Act. The court found them guilty under:

Section 436 of the IPC (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc.)

(Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc.) Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act (Causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property)

(Causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act (Making or possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or property)

The sentencing underscores the gravity of the crime and serves as a warning against acts of terrorism and violence.

Background of the 2021 Jaggadal Bomb Blast Case

The incident took place on September 8, 2021, in the Jaggadal area of North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The accused, including a juvenile, executed a planned bomb attack at the gate adjacent to the office-cum-residence of Arjun Singh, former Member of Parliament. The attack, involving three bomb explosions in quick succession, was reportedly aimed at creating fear and disruption in the area.

Arrests and Investigation by NIA

The local police apprehended Arif Akhtar and the juvenile soon after the attack, while Rahul Pasi was arrested later following the NIA’s takeover of the investigation on September 14, 2021. The agency filed a chargesheet against the accused in December 2021, after thorough forensic analysis and collection of evidence.

While Akhtar and Pasi have now been convicted, the juvenile involved in the case remains in parental custody as per legal procedures governing minors.

Significance of the Verdict

The sentencing of the accused is a major success for law enforcement agencies in combating threats to public safety. The NIA, in its statement, reiterated its commitment to preventing terrorist activities and ensuring justice for victims of violent crimes.

The agency also highlighted that acts of terrorism and unlawful use of explosive materials will be met with strict legal consequences. By securing convictions, the NIA aims to send a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated in India.

Implications for National Security

The verdict is a reminder of the persistent threats posed by individuals and groups involved in violent extremism. It underscores the need for continuous vigilance, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and stricter law enforcement measures to counter criminal elements using explosives to create unrest.

Security agencies are now focusing on preventive measures to curb the illegal production and distribution of explosive substances. The government has been actively working on tightening security regulations, particularly in sensitive regions prone to such attacks.

Public and Political Reactions

Following the verdict, various political leaders and security experts welcomed the court’s decision. Many emphasized the importance of stringent laws to combat terrorism and protect citizens from such acts of violence.

Some experts have also pointed out the need for improved surveillance, community awareness programs, and rapid response mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future.