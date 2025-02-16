Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Death Toll Rises to 18, 15 Injured

At least 18 people, including 14 women, were killed, and 15 others injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, February 15, 2025. The incident occurred around 10 PM on platforms 14 and 15 as a massive crowd of passengers gathered to board trains for Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Crowd Surge and Delays Trigger Chaos

According to Delhi Police, the stampede was triggered by an overwhelming surge in the number of passengers, exacerbated by delays in train departures. Thousands of people had gathered at the station to travel to Prayagraj, and platforms 14 and 15 were particularly crowded. The large number of travelers, combined with the wait for delayed trains, led to a situation where passengers were attempting to board at the same time, causing a surge of pressure in the already overcrowded areas.

Officials stated that one of the key factors contributing to the tragedy was the blocking of staircases on both platforms. Railway authorities had shut down one staircase on each platform to control the flow of passengers. However, as more people continued to pour in, many passengers were forced to squeeze into the narrow staircases, resulting in a stampede as people shoved and pushed to get through. This chaos led to the tragic deaths and injuries of many passengers.

Also Read: Watch: Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Injured

Eyewitness Accounts and Chaos Unfolding

Eyewitnesses described a scene of utter chaos as people struggled to stay on their feet amid the stampede. Many travelers, who had been waiting for hours, found themselves trapped in the overwhelming crowd. The blocked staircases worsened the situation, as passengers panicked and tried to escape or board their trains. The force of the pushing and shoving led to many collapsing, further escalating the incident.

Government Response and Investigation

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and promised a high-level investigation into the incident. In his statement, he assured that the situation at New Delhi Railway Station was now under control, and officials were looking into what led to such a tragic event. Indian Railways has also announced a ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede.

The tragic event has raised serious questions about crowd management at major railway stations, particularly during events that draw large numbers of people like the Mahakumbh. The authorities are under scrutiny for not taking enough preventive measures to ensure the safety of passengers, especially in light of previous incidents involving overcrowded stations.

Call for Improved Crowd Management and Safety Protocols

As investigations continue, experts are urging authorities to review and improve crowd management practices at busy railway stations. With major festivals and events like the Mahakumbh attracting large crowds, the need for better safety protocols and infrastructure is more pressing than ever to avoid such tragedies in the future. The stampede serves as a grim reminder of the importance of effective planning and management during high-traffic periods at transportation hubs.

The incident has left the nation in shock, as people continue to mourn the lives lost in the stampede, while also calling for stronger measures to ensure passenger safety at New Delhi Railway Station and across the country.