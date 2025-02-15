Watch: Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Injured

New Delhi: A stampede-like situation broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening, causing chaos on platforms 14 and 15 and leaving at least 15 passengers injured. The incident occurred around 8 pm, with a large influx of passengers rushing toward the platforms, triggering panic and a scramble.

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, dispatching four fire tenders to the scene to assist with rescue and relief efforts. Firefighters, along with station personnel, worked to manage the crowd and tend to those injured. Sources reported that three women were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. While many passengers were said to have experienced breathlessness due to overcrowding, no fatalities have been reported.

Railways Deny Stampede Allegations

Despite the chaotic scenes and numerous injuries, Indian Railways has denied that a stampede occurred at the station. Officials have confirmed that overcrowding was the primary factor leading to the panic, and they are investigating the cause further.

Prayagraj 'Like' visual from New Delhi Railway Station



*Like* is very important here. pic.twitter.com/2i5iS3x5CE — Gaurav Srivastav (@gauravnewsman) February 15, 2025

The increased number of passengers at the station was attributed to the train services running for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which led to a surge in travelers. Passengers were reportedly rushing to board trains headed toward the religious event, exacerbating the overcrowding issue.

Massive crowd at New Delhi Railway Station. Stampede like situation due to heavy rush for trains on way to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Four women have fainted due to suffocation. Delhi Fire bridge and other emergency serves have rushed to the Railway station. pic.twitter.com/fw1d06QqtL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 15, 2025

Ongoing Investigation and Response

In response to the incident, railway authorities are expected to conduct a full review of station safety protocols to prevent similar situations in the future. The authorities are also urging passengers to follow instructions and remain calm while traveling, especially during peak hours when large crowds are expected.

As the investigation continues, officials are focused on ensuring the safe movement of passengers and preventing overcrowding at the station, which remains one of the busiest in the country.