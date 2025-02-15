‘I’m Not Running Away’: Ranveer Allahbadia Opens Up on Death Threats Amid Controversy

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been facing severe backlash following his controversial comments on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, has released a statement on Instagram addressing the issue and clarifying his stance. He assured his followers that he is fully cooperating with the authorities and emphasized that he is not attempting to evade the situation.

Ranveer Takes Responsibility for His Remarks

In his Instagram post, Ranveer Allahbadia acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and took full responsibility for his words, which had caused public outrage. He admitted that his remarks about parents were “insensitive and disrespectful,” stating, “It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry.”

Death Threats and Personal Safety Concerns

Amidst the controversy, Ranveer also opened up about the threats he has been receiving. He revealed that he has been receiving life-threatening messages, and people have even visited his mother’s clinic posing as patients. “I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he wrote.

Mumbai Police Struggles to Reach Ranveer

While Ranveer Allahbadia has pledged full cooperation with authorities, Mumbai Police has faced challenges in reaching him. According to reports, his phone has been switched off, and the police were unable to reach him. Officers visited his Versova residence, but the property was found locked.

Khar Police Summons Samay Raina for Questioning

The controversy originally stemmed from Ranveer’s comments on India’s Got Latent, which sparked outrage and led to several complaints. The Khar police have been unable to contact Ranveer but have summoned comedian Samay Raina to appear before them by March 10. Raina’s lawyer requested an extension due to his client being in the US, which the police granted.

Statements from Influencers and Investigations Ongoing

Authorities have already recorded statements from eight individuals involved in the matter, including content creators Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani, and Ranveer’s manager. However, no formal FIR has been lodged against Ranveer yet. Additionally, Maharashtra Cyber officials have called in at least 50 individuals for questioning, including those who participated in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent. Actor and television personality Raghu Ram has already recorded his statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected as authorities continue to look into the situation.