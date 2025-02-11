YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent’

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, is facing severe backlash following his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.

The controversy has escalated to a police investigation, widespread public condemnation, and even a visit from the Mumbai Police to Allahbadia’s residence.

Mumbai Police Launch Investigation into Controversial Remarks

According to reports, Mumbai police have reached out to both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, requesting them to appear before the investigating officer.

The controversy began after an episode of India’s Got Latent was released online, where Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

This remark quickly went viral, sparking public outrage. Many viewers found the statement deeply offensive and vulgar, leading to social media uproar and calls for accountability.

FIR Filed Against Allahbadia, Raina, and Show Organizers

The viral controversy led to the filing of a complaint against multiple individuals involved in the show, including:

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)

Samay Raina (Host of India’s Got Latent)

Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid, social media influencer)

The show’s organizers

Additionally, an FIR has been filed in Assam against Allahbadia and others, citing charges of “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion.” This legal action has intensified the scrutiny surrounding the incident, with authorities now actively investigating the matter.

Political Reactions and Government Response

The controversy has drawn reactions from various political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Addressing the situation, Fadnavis stated that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it does not extend to infringing upon the rights and dignity of others.

Although he admitted he had not watched the video himself, he acknowledged awareness of its contents and noted that certain remarks were wrongly stated and presented. His response has further fueled the ongoing debate on whether content creators should face stricter regulations to prevent such controversies in the future.

Public Outrage and Social Media Backlash

The viral nature of the controversy has led to a flood of negative reactions on social media platforms. Thousands of users have expressed their dissatisfaction, with many calling for:

A public apology from Allahbadia and others involved

YouTube to take action against the show

Stronger regulations on digital content to prevent similar incidents

While some fans of India’s Got Latent argue that the show is meant to push boundaries with its comedic content, the majority believe that the remark in question crossed a moral and ethical line.

Potential Consequences for Ranveer Allahbadia and Others

Given the severity of the backlash and legal actions involved, Allahbadia and the show’s organizers could face serious repercussions, including:

Legal penalties if found guilty of promoting obscenity

if found guilty of promoting obscenity Demonetization or removal of content from YouTube

from YouTube Loss of sponsorships and brand deals

A significant blow to their public image and credibility

This is not the first time digital content creators have faced legal and public scrutiny for controversial content. However, the scale of the reaction in this case highlights the increasing demand for responsible content creation in India’s growing digital landscape.

What Happens Next?

The upcoming days will be crucial in determining the outcome of this controversy. As Mumbai police continue their investigation and legal proceedings unfold, Allahbadia, Raina, and the show’s organizers will likely face intense scrutiny both from law enforcement and the public.

With the next hearing scheduled soon, it remains to be seen whether this controversy will set a precedent for stricter regulations in India’s digital entertainment industry or serve as a warning to other content creators regarding the boundaries of humor and social responsibility.