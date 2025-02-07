Game-Changer! WhatsApp Users Can Now Chat with ChatGPT Using Voice and Images!

OpenAI has made significant updates to its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, available on WhatsApp. Following last year’s launch, the service has now expanded, allowing users to interact with ChatGPT through not only text but also photos and voice messages. This enhancement makes the chatbot more versatile and useful for WhatsApp users, providing them with multiple ways to engage with the AI.

New Features: Ask Questions via Text, Voice, or Photos

Previously, WhatsApp users could only interact with ChatGPT by typing their queries. Now, users can send voice messages and images, expanding the scope of interaction with the AI chatbot. Whether you have a question about a photo, need help interpreting something visually, or simply want to speak your query, ChatGPT on WhatsApp will respond in text form, providing detailed and relevant answers.

This new feature was announced by OpenAI through its official social media handle and is already available for WhatsApp users to use. With over 284 crore Aadhaar authentications happening in January alone, this update comes at a time when digital interaction is becoming increasingly prevalent across platforms.

How to Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Using ChatGPT on WhatsApp is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Save the official ChatGPT number: First, save the official number of ChatGPT to your contacts: +1-800-242-8478. Open WhatsApp: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone. Search for ChatGPT: Go to your contacts list and search for ChatGPT. Ask Your Questions: Open the chat with ChatGPT and ask your question. You can type it out as a text message, send a voice message, or upload a photo for ChatGPT to analyze and respond to.

This update makes ChatGPT even more accessible and useful. Users can now leverage the AI’s capabilities through various forms of communication, making it easier to get help in more contexts. Whether you’re on the go, speaking your query, or sharing a photo for analysis, ChatGPT is there to assist with instant, detailed text-based responses.

Game-Changer! WhatsApp Users Can Now Chat with ChatGPT Using Voice and Images!

Also Read: 32% Growth in Aadhaar Transactions– Are We Witnessing a Digital Revolution?

This move is part of OpenAI’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of ChatGPT and expand its reach across platforms like WhatsApp. With voice and image recognition, the possibilities for users grow, allowing for a more seamless and interactive experience.