Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead in US Apartment, Investigation Ongoing

A Telugu-origin woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the US state of Maryland, triggering a major investigation. Nikhita Rao Godishala (27) was found dead inside an apartment in Ellicott City, Howard County, which reportedly belongs to her former boyfriend, Arjun Sharma.

According to police, Arjun Sharma had filed a missing person complaint on January 2, stating that he last saw Nikhita at his apartment on the evening of December 31. Acting on the complaint, authorities obtained a search warrant and conducted a search of the apartment on January 3, where Nikhita’s body was discovered.

Investigators suspect that the incident occurred sometime after 7 p.m. on December 31. During the investigation, it was revealed that Arjun Sharma had left the United States for India on January 2, raising strong suspicion of his involvement. Police believe he fled the country following the incident.

The Howard County Police Department has issued arrest warrants against Arjun Sharma on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder. Federal law enforcement agencies are assisting in efforts to locate and apprehend him. The motive behind the crime is yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Indian Consulate has expressed concern over the incident and confirmed that it is in constant touch with the victim’s family, offering all necessary diplomatic assistance. Based on social media information, Nikhita’s family roots are believed to be in Secunderabad, though officials have not formally confirmed her place of origin in India.