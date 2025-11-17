Indian pilgrims among victims in bus–tanker collision near Medina

Medina: A passenger bus carrying several Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning near Medina, the Indian mission in Jeddah confirmed. In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance.

“In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah,” the Consulate posted on X. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern, saying, “Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR’s AQI remains in ‘very poor’ range, six stations cross 400 marks

Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.” Preliminary unconfirmed media reports indicate that most of the pilgrims are from Hyderabad. Given the intensity of the explosion caused by the collision, casualties are feared. According to unconfirmed media reports, the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, with pilgrims heading to the holy city after completing their rituals in Mecca.

All passengers were reportedly asleep when the crash occurred. Rescue operations are underway, and local residents have rushed to the scene to assist those severely injured. The exact number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed. Further updates are awaited. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also condoled the loss of lives in the horrific accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. The state government has also set up a control room in Hyderabad to provide information and assistance to the families of the accident victims.