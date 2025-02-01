Indian Stock Market Ends Flat After Union Budget; Small-Cap Stocks Shine

Mumbai: The Indian stock market closed flat on Saturday, reflecting weak global cues following the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty Performance

Despite reaching a high of 77,899.05 during the session, the BSE Sensex ended at 77,505.96, up by just 5.39 points or 0.01 per cent compared to its previous close. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed lower by 26.25 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 23,482.15, with the index fluctuating between a high of 23,632.45 and a low of 23,318.30.

Market Experts’ Insights on Budget Impact

Market experts noted that the Nifty witnessed a “roller-coaster ride” throughout the Budget session. On the daily chart, a small-bodied candle formed, signaling indecision in the market’s direction.

The FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Auto sectors saw strong gains. The FMCG index surged by 2.94 per cent, while the Consumer Durables and Auto indices climbed 2.32 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively. The Realty sector also performed well, rising 1.77 per cent.

However, the IT sector was the biggest loser, falling by 1.02 per cent. Other sectors like Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Metal, Pharma, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas also saw declines.

Small-Cap Stocks Outperform

In the broader market, small-cap stocks outperformed their mid-cap counterparts. The Nifty Smallcap100 index rose by 0.41 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index declined by 0.42 per cent.

Market Outlook and Volatility

Market experts indicated that the Nifty has support at the 23,280 level. If it remains above this level, the market trend could stay positive, with potential movement towards 23,700–24,000 in the short term. However, a fall below 23,280 could trigger panic in the market.

Market volatility also increased, as reflected by the India VIX, which surged by 13.24 per cent, closing at 14.10 points.