Indian Stock Markets End Lower Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

Mumbai: Indian equity markets closed the week on a bearish note, with heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan triggering a broad-based selloff. The Nifty 50 index dropped 1.39% to settle at 24,008, while the Sensex declined 1.30% to end the week at 79,454.47.

Sectors Hit Hard by Geopolitical Uncertainty

Investor sentiment remained fragile, especially in light of cross-border military developments. Key sectors such as realty, banking, pharma, and financial services witnessed heavy selling pressure, with losses ranging from 2% to 6%.

However, auto and media stocks provided some relief, showing relative strength compared to the broader market.

Broader Markets Also See Sell-Off

The mid- and small-cap segments were not spared, recording losses of 0.90% to 2.17%, reflecting widespread risk aversion. Experts attributed the downturn to heightened volatility driven by rising uncertainty in the region.

Also Read: Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall



Technical Outlook: More Downside Possible

Market analysts flagged a cautious technical setup. According to Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking Limited, the Nifty is near key moving averages, signaling a possible further decline.

“Immediate support for the Nifty is placed at 23,800. A break below this level could drag the index toward 23,200. Resistance lies between 24,400 and 24,600,” Mishra said.

Key Events to Watch Next Week

In addition to geopolitical headlines, markets will be closely watching macro-economic data, including:

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)

Trade figures

These indicators will provide further clarity on domestic economic health, adding another layer of complexity to market movements.

Expert Advice: Stay Cautious, Focus on Select Stocks

Given the geopolitical volatility, analysts recommend investors adopt a hedged strategy and avoid aggressive positioning.

“It’s better to focus on quality individual stocks and manage risk carefully. Monitoring developments between India and Pakistan will be crucial,” they advised.

Military Developments Add to Market Anxiety

Tensions continue to escalate on the ground. Reports confirm that the Pakistani military has mobilized troops in forward areas, while Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness.

The government has assured that all hostile actions are being effectively countered, and any further provocation will be dealt with appropriately.