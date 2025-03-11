India’s First Hydrogen Train to Debut by March 31: Route, Features, and Speed Details

Indian Railways is set to revolutionize mobility with its first hydrogen-powered train, marking a major shift towards sustainable transportation. Following the transition from diesel to electric locomotives, the Ministry of Railways is gearing up to launch this eco-friendly train by March 31, 2025, on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

A Milestone in Sustainable Rail Transport

The Research, Design, and Standard Organisation (RDSO) has developed the design for India’s first hydrogen-powered train. With this initiative, India joins a select group of nations adopting hydrogen fuel technology for railway transport. The move is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote a greener future.

Also Read: Shilpa Shirodkar’s Picture from ‘Jatadhara’ Sets Gets Leaked

Key Features of the Hydrogen Train

Dedicated Hydrogen Storage : The train will feature three specialized coaches to store hydrogen cylinders.

: The train will feature to store hydrogen cylinders. Advanced Fuel Cell Technology : Integrated fuel cell converters, batteries, and air reservoirs will be housed within the coaches.

: Integrated will be housed within the coaches. Speed and Efficiency: The train will operate at a maximum speed of 110 km/h, ensuring a balance of sustainability and performance.

India’s Leap Towards Green Railways

The introduction of hydrogen-powered trains aligns with Indian Railways’ broader vision of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. By replacing conventional fuel sources with hydrogen fuel cells, the initiative aims to make railway transport more efficient and environmentally friendly.

As the Jind-Sonipat route prepares to host India’s first hydrogen train, this landmark achievement highlights the country’s commitment to green mobility and sustainable development.