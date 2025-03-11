Shilpa Shirodkar’s Picture from ‘Jatadhara’ Sets Gets Leaked

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who recently participated in ‘Bigg Boss 18,’ is set to make a striking return to the big screen with the upcoming supernatural thriller ‘Jatadhara’. A behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture featuring the actress from the film’s sets has now surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

BTS Picture Builds Anticipation

The leaked photo shows Shilpa Shirodkar in high spirits, flaunting her look from the film. The image has generated curiosity among movie buffs, adding to the anticipation for the supernatural thriller. With a promising storyline, ‘Jatadhara’ is expected to offer a spine-chilling cinematic experience.

‘Jatadhara’ – A Supernatural Thriller with a Star-Studded Cast

‘Jatadhara’ is expected to be an intriguing supernatural thriller that delves into the unknown. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Shilpa Shirodkar and Sonakshi Sinha. The shoot is currently taking place in Mount Abu, with the entire team excited about the project.

Production Team and Creative Minds Behind ‘Jatadhara’

The film is being produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang. Co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, along with creative producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre, are actively involved in bringing this thriller to life.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Recent Stint in ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Before ‘Jatadhara,’ Shilpa Shirodkar gained attention as a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ alongside stars like Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, and Krishna Shroff. The reality show, which premiered on October 6, 2024, featured a unique theme titled “Time Ka Taandav”, adding drama and intrigue to the seasonment?