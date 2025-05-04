India’s First Transmedia City Rises in Amaravati — 25,000 Jobs & ₹10,000 Cr Investment Incoming!

Amaravati: In a landmark announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revealed that India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City, named Creatorland, will be established in Amaravati. The ambitious project, in partnership with CreativeLand Asia (CLA), is expected to generate over 25,000 jobs and attract significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Creatorland to Boost Job Creation and FDI

Taking to social media platform X, CM Naidu stated,

“Delighted to announce that GoAP has entered into a historic MoU with CreativeLand Asia to launch Creatorland, India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City, in the people’s capital Amaravati.”

The entertainment city aims to not only create employment but also empower local talent, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global destination for creative and digital content development.

A Future-Ready Hub for Films, Gaming, Music & AI

The project is envisioned as a world-class creative township with cutting-edge infrastructure that will house:

Virtual production studios

Immersive theme parks

Gaming zones and e-sports arenas

Global cinema co-production zones

AI-driven storytelling and real-time rendering tech

Creatorland Academy – to skill youth in VFX, gaming, AI, and immersive storytelling

Massive Investment in the Pipeline

The Creatorland initiative is projected to attract an investment between ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore over the next 5–6 years. The state government signed the MoU during the WAVES Summit 2025, held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

Key Stakeholders Present at MoU Signing

The MoU was signed in the presence of:

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture – Kandula Durgesh

– Kandula Durgesh CEO of AP State Tourism – Amrapali Kata

– Amrapali Kata Founder of Creativeland Studios and Chairman of Creators Inc, London – Sajan Raj Kurup

Andhra Pradesh’s Vision for a Creative Future

CM Naidu emphasized that Creatorland would blend tourism, job creation, digital innovation, and upskilling, making Amaravati the epicenter of India’s digital content revolution.