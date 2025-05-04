Kia Syros SUV to Launch Soon in India with Premium Features and Bold Look!

India’s automobile market is gearing up for a stylish and tech-loaded arrival — Kia Motors is preparing to launch its much-awaited compact SUV Kia Syros in the Indian market by the end of this year. Known for its performance-packed and feature-rich four-wheelers, Kia is expected to capture even more attention with this new model.

Kia Syros SUV: Packed with Smart & Premium Features

The Kia Syros SUV will offer a host of advanced features designed to enhance driving comfort, safety, and connectivity. According to reports, the vehicle will be equipped with:

Touchscreen infotainment system

Digital instrument cluster

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Full LED lighting setup

Panoramic sunroof

Multiple airbags for safety

These features aim to provide a luxury driving experience at an affordable price point.

Kia Syros Engine and Performance

The upcoming Kia Syros will reportedly be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. While exact performance figures are yet to be disclosed, the SUV is expected to offer a smooth, powerful ride with fuel efficiency that suits Indian road conditions. The model is expected to strike a balance between performance and practicality, making it ideal for urban as well as highway driving.

Kia Syros Price in India

The estimated price of the Kia Syros SUV in India is around ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom). This positions it competitively in the compact SUV segment against rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Tata Nexon EV.