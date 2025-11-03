India’s Women’s WC winning team likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday: Sources

New Delhi: The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup winning Indian team is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, following their historic triumph in Navi Mumbai, said sources aware of the development to IANS.

In a rain-delayed final held at a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India posted a formidable 298/7, thanks to Player of the Match Shafali Verma’s 87 and Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma’s brisk 58.

In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 246 despite a valiant 101 from captain Laura Wolvaardt, with Deepti picking a five-wicket haul. As soon as Deepti took out Nadine de Klerk, it sparked jubilant celebrations in the country as Harmanpreet & Co. finally ended the wait for a first-ever ICC silverware for the senior women’s team.

IANS understands that the players and support staff members, currently in Navi Mumbai, are expected to leave for New Delhi by Tuesday evening and will return to their respective homes after meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

While no official victory parade has been planned yet, as per what BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said to this agency on Monday, a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the team in recognition of their maiden ICC title has been announced. It is understood that the amount will be distributed among the players, support staff, and the five-member national selection committee.

India had staged a remarkable comeback after three consecutive losses in the league stage by beating New Zealand and advancing to the semifinals, where they chased down a record 339 against reigning champions Australia. Ultimately on Sunday, India finally met its destiny by securing the title in front of a packed home crowd bathed in a sea of blue.