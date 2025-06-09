Indore Honeymoon Murder Case Takes Dramatic Turn as Wife Nabbed 1,200 km from Crime Scene

late-night visit to a Ghazipur dhaba by a crying woman led to a major breakthrough in the Indore Couple Case, as prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi was taken into custody after mysteriously disappearing post-honeymoon.

A major breakthrough in the Indore honeymoon murder case occurred in the early hours of Monday, when Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband’s murder, was located at a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, who had been missing for over two weeks, was spotted at Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi–Ghazipur highway, over 1,200 km away from the crime scene in Meghalaya.

Distressed and Alone, She Asked to Make a Call

Sahil Yadav, the dhaba owner, recalled the moment Sonam arrived. “It was about 1 AM. She was crying and asked to use the phone. I offered her a seat and then called the police,” Yadav told PTI. Authorities arrived shortly after and took Sonam into custody.

From Meghalaya Gorge to Ghazipur Highway

The case began when Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam’s husband, was found dead in a gorge in Sohra, Meghalaya, on June 2. The couple had gone missing on May 23, just days into their honeymoon. Investigators claim that Sonam plotted the murder, allegedly hiring three men from Madhya Pradesh to carry out the killing.

While those three suspects were arrested in coordinated raids across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Sonam’s reappearance in Ghazipur raised fresh questions and fueled further intrigue in the high-profile case.

Police Claim Surrender, Father Alleges Fabrication

The Meghalaya Police maintain that Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Ghazipur. However, her family contests this version. “She wasn’t arrested. She went to the dhaba and called her brother. The police came and took her,” said her father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi. He accused the police of spinning a false narrative and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Murder That Shocked the Nation

Raja Raghuvanshi’s death has shaken the nation. Police say Sonam orchestrated the murder and lured her husband to Meghalaya, where he was allegedly killed with the help of the hired men. A local guide, who noticed the couple accompanied by three Hindi-speaking men, played a pivotal role in helping investigators piece together the mystery.

One suspect is still on the run, and the probe now spans multiple states, with several key links still under investigation.