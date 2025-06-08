Doctor Dies by Suicide in Car Near Kodaikanal; Body Found After Three Days

Chennai: A young doctor pursuing his postgraduate medical degree was found dead inside his car near Poomparai, a remote forested area close to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. The deceased, identified as Dr. Joshua Samraj, was reportedly under financial stress and allegedly died by suicide after administering intravenous (IV) fluids to himself.

According to officials, Dr. Samraj was pursuing an MD (Doctor of Medicine) degree in Salem and was also working at a hospital in Madurai. His car was spotted parked in the remote location for three consecutive days, prompting local residents to alert the police.

Upon inspection, police recovered a suicide note from the vehicle. In the note, the doctor apologized to his family and did not blame anyone for his death, nor did he mention any specific reason. Family members later informed authorities that Dr. Samraj had been emotionally disturbed due to personal relationship issues.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the doctor may have been facing significant financial debts. While some social media speculation linked his debts to online gaming losses, the police clarified, “We found no such mention in his suicide note, nor have his parents confirmed this. We are still investigating.”

Authorities have registered a case and stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem examination.