‘Infiltrate Pakistan, take revenge’: Afghan Taliban commander tells TTP cadre

Islamabad: An Afghan Taliban commander, Yahya, has delivered an inciteful speech against Pakistan’s security forces in which he calls on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) cadre to “infiltrate Pakistan and take revenge”, media reports said.

In a leaked video, Yahya is seen addressing a gathering full of terrorists of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur militant group — a faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Geo News reported.

Yahya asserts that “all Mujahideen are prepared to follow the orders of Amir al-Mu’minin” and are committed to combating Pakistan.

He provides instructions on how the militants “should infiltrate Pakistan and emphasises not leaving any wounded individuals behind,” Express Tribune reported.

In the leaked video, which is said to have emerged from the Dangar Algad area in Afghanistan, the terrorists are seen gathered around the commander who talks about planning an attack directed towards the security forces of Pakistan at the Pak-Afghan border, Geo News reported.

Yayha is seen giving instructions to the militants, emphasising being ready to take revenge on Pakistan.

In the video, the terrorists were also seen agreeing to fight against Pakistan, the report said.

In the video, Yahya can be heard addressing the armed men, including a suicide bomber, in Pashto. Discussing the details of an impending attack, he informs the militants that “there will be six rocket launchers and six assistants, along with two laser operators and their assistants, as well as a sniper,” Express Tribune reported.