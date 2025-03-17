Inhumane: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa CM slams Pak govt’s policy of forced expulsion of Afghan refugees

Pakistan: The Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, has strongly criticized the federal government’s policy to forcibly expel Afghan refugees, calling it “inhumane” and a violation of basic human rights. The statement comes amid growing concerns over the federal directive to deport Afghan refugees by March 31, which has raised tensions across the province.

Gandapur, whose province hosts the largest Afghan refugee population in Pakistan, announced that he would make a final decision regarding the deportation orders after the deadline. He emphasized that the provincial government would determine its approach based on the culture and traditions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which has a long history of hosting Afghan refugees.

Inhumane Treatment of Afghan Refugees, Says KP CM

The Chief Minister argued that the federal government’s policy is “wrong and inhuman,” particularly as it involves sending back refugees to Afghanistan without any proper arrangements in place. He criticized the lack of support and coordination with Afghanistan for the safe and dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals.

“I am not in favour of Afghans’ repatriation as per the policy of the federal government. I will decide what suits me, suits the culture and traditions of KP,” Gandapur said in a statement.

The decision to deport Afghan refugees has sparked intense debate, with many in Pakistan calling it a violation of human rights. Afghan refugees have raised concerns about the safety and security of their families if forcibly sent back to Afghanistan, particularly as they face systemic abuse and discrimination in Pakistan.

Security Concerns and Calls for Citizenship for Non-Criminal Afghans

Gandapur also responded to security concerns often cited by the Pakistani government, stating that Afghan refugees with no criminal record should be allowed to stay in Pakistan and even be granted citizenship. He challenged the federal government’s handling of the rise in militancy and terrorist activities, pointing to what he called the “failure” of the authorities to manage national security.

“Today, I openly say that the resurgence in militancy is the failure of the authorities at the helm of affairs and incompetency of the federal government and institutions,” Gandapur said, highlighting that the rise in terrorist activities is a broader issue than the presence of Afghan refugees.

Afghan Refugees in KP Face Continued Harassment

According to the United Nations, over 800,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan since Pakistan initiated its repatriation program. However, many Afghan refugees have lived in Pakistan for decades, running businesses and integrating into various sectors of the economy. These refugees, particularly in KP, are concerned about the upcoming deportation deadline and the lack of support for their families in Afghanistan.

The refugees have called on the Afghan government and human rights organizations to step in and advocate for their rights. Despite holding valid legal documents, many have reported harassment, discrimination, and threats of illegal detention or deportation.

Calls for International Attention on Refugee Rights

Media outlets have reported that Afghan refugees in Pakistan are facing significant challenges, with some refugees claiming they have been subjected to continuous abuse and unjust treatment. Many fear being forced to leave their homes, despite being settled in Pakistan for generations.

As tensions mount, both Pakistani authorities and international organizations are being urged to consider the human rights of Afghan refugees and find a solution that respects their dignity and well-being.