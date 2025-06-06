iPhone 17 Leak: Bigger Screen, Better Camera—But at a Higher Price?

New Delhi: Apple may finally raise the price of its upcoming iPhone 17 series, breaking its long-standing tradition of keeping base prices relatively stable. According to a new report by Counterpoint Research, rising production costs due to new US tariffs could force Apple to pass on the burden to customers.

Apple Faces Pressure From Tariffs and Slowing Demand

Counterpoint Research has cut its global smartphone shipment forecast for 2025 from 4.2% to just 1.9%, citing weakening demand in North America and China. Apple and Samsung are expected to take the biggest hit, particularly in the US, where tariff-related cost increases could directly impact pricing strategies.

“North America is expected to decline due to expected price increases from tariffs,” the report noted.

iPhone 17 Base Model May Retain A18 Chip, Limited Upgrades

Despite potential price increases, early leaks suggest the iPhone 17 base model might not bring dramatic changes in performance. Analyst Jeff Pu claims the base variant will feature the same A18 chip used in the iPhone 16, possibly helping Apple maintain a familiar starting price — around ₹79,999 in India.

This could also lead to a price cut for the iPhone 16, potentially reducing it by up to ₹10,000 after the new launch.

Key Expected Features in the iPhone 17

While not a major redesign, the iPhone 17 is expected to bring a few notable upgrades:

Larger 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches)

(up from 6.1 inches) 120Hz refresh rate — smoother scrolling, finally on non-Pro models

— smoother scrolling, finally on non-Pro models 24MP front camera — double the resolution for better selfies and videos

— double the resolution for better selfies and videos 48MP rear camera — similar to iPhone 16, no Pro-style zoom lens

— similar to iPhone 16, no Pro-style zoom lens Battery upgrade likely, though capacity is still unconfirmed

These small yet meaningful changes could still appeal to users seeking a visual and performance refresh, especially for non-Pro buyers.

Final Verdict: Will iPhone 17 Be Worth the Price Bump?

Apple has not confirmed any pricing yet, but if tariffs continue to raise production costs, a price hike for the iPhone 17 lineup seems possible — especially in the US and other key markets.

For now, users should view these leaks and forecasts with caution, as Apple’s final strategy will depend on multiple economic factors, including trade policies and supply chain costs.