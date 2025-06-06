Supreme Court Allows NEET-PG 2025 to Be Held on August 3 in Single Shift

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has granted permission to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3, 2025. The apex court has also directed that the exam must be held in a single shift to maintain fairness and transparency.

NEET-PG 2025 to Be Conducted on August 3: SC Approves NBE’s Request

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih accepted the NBE’s submission that August 3 is the earliest available date provided by their technology partner for organizing the nationwide exam.

The court clearly stated that no further extension of time will be granted for scheduling the exam, urging NBE to adhere strictly to the given timeline.

SC Directs NBE to Ensure Single-Shift Exam with Transparency

The Supreme Court emphasized that NEET-PG 2025 must be held in one shift only, following its earlier May 30 order which criticized the two-shift model adopted in NEET-PG 2024. The Bench remarked that conducting the exam in multiple shifts could compromise fairness due to variations in difficulty levels.

“The question papers in two shifts can never be of the same difficulty level… the examining body must ensure arrangements for one-shift exams,” the Bench noted.

The court also instructed NBE to identify secure test centres and maintain complete transparency in the examination process.

Background: Petitions Challenged Two-Shift NEET-PG 2024 Format

The decision comes in response to multiple petitions filed by NEET-PG aspirants, who challenged the lack of transparency, introduction of two shifts, and the normalisation process applied in the previous year’s exam. The petitioners argued that the two-shift format deviated from the traditional single-day, single-shift NEET-PG and created disparity among candidates.

They also opposed the revised tie-breaker criteria, claiming it unfairly impacted student rankings.

Final Verdict: No Delay, Single-Shift Format Mandatory

The Supreme Court’s latest order ensures that NEET-PG 2025 will return to a single-day, single-shift format, restoring uniformity and fairness in the national-level entrance exam for postgraduate medical admissions.