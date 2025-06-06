Plastic Pollution Puts Hyderabad’s Lakes at Risk – Urgent Action Needed

Hyderabad: Environmentalists, civic leaders, and researchers raised serious concerns about plastic pollution in Hyderabad, warning that unmanaged plastic waste is polluting lakes, choking stormwater drains, and heightening the risk of urban flooding. The warning came during a seminar titled “Pollution of Water Bodies”, held on World Environment Day by HYDRAA under the leadership of Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Plastic Waste Flowing from Drains to Lakes in Hyderabad

The seminar focused on how plastic waste from households and commercial establishments ends up in open drains and nalas, eventually reaching lakes like Hussain Sagar, Durgam Cheruvu, and Fox Sagar. This waste not only pollutes water but also damages aquatic ecosystems and disrupts natural water flow.

“Plastic doesn’t vanish; it moves through our drainage system and ends up in our lakes. We must act fast before we reach the point of no return,” said one environmental expert at the event.

Key Issues Highlighted by Experts

Several critical challenges were discussed during the seminar:

Stormwater drains and nalas are clogged with non-biodegradable waste , particularly single-use plastics .

are clogged with , particularly . Lack of source-level waste segregation results in mixed garbage being dumped or swept into water bodies.

results in being dumped or swept into water bodies. Waterlogging and flooding in urban areas are often caused by blocked drains filled with plastic debris.

Multi-Pronged Strategy Proposed to Fight Plastic Pollution

The panel called for a city-wide movement to tackle the problem. Proposed solutions included:

Strict enforcement of existing plastic bans and regulations.

of existing plastic bans and regulations. Large-scale recycling programs with government and private sector collaboration.

with government and private sector collaboration. Use of technology , including drones and sensors , to identify plastic waste hotspots.

, including , to identify plastic waste hotspots. Public awareness campaigns to promote responsible waste disposal.

to promote responsible waste disposal. Incentives for using eco-friendly alternatives like cloth bags, biodegradable packaging, and reusable items.

Collective Responsibility Is Key, Say Leaders

Commissioner AV Ranganath stressed that public involvement is crucial:

“Government policy alone cannot solve this. We need community-driven efforts to make real change,” he said, inviting participants to share actionable solutions.

Grassroots Voices Call for Community-Based Interventions

Prominent participants included:

M Suryanarayana , Swachh Bharat campaigner

, Swachh Bharat campaigner Subhash Reddy , Smaran NGO

, Smaran NGO Dr. Himabindu , JNTU professor

, JNTU professor Madhulika Chaudhary, social worker

They emphasized the need for localised efforts, including school-level education, community clean-up drives, and NGO partnerships to tackle the issue from the ground up.

Time to Act Before It’s Too Late

The event concluded with a powerful call for collective action to protect Hyderabad’s water bodies from irreversible damage. Experts and civic leaders urged the government and citizens to come together for a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Hyderabad.