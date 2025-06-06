Hyderabad Metro to Expand by 86 km – Telangana Government Approves New Plan

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to urban mobility, the Telangana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has approved the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase 2 (Part-B) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. The proposed metro expansion spans 86.1 km and is estimated to cost ₹19,579 crore.

Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 to Connect Medchal, Shamirpet, and RGIA-Future City

The approved metro expansion will cover crucial corridors including:

JBS–Medchal : 24.5 km, fully elevated, with 18 stations

: 24.5 km, fully elevated, with 18 stations JBS–Shamirpet : 22 km with 14 stations, including a 1.65 km underground section near Hakimpet Air Force Station

: 22 km with 14 stations, including a 1.65 km underground section near RGIA–Future City–Skill University: 39.6 km with a mix of elevated, underground, and at-grade sections

Also Read:Eatala Rajender Appears Before Ghose Commission in Telangana Kaleshwaram Case

The expansion aims to improve connectivity to northern Hyderabad and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) while reducing road congestion.

Project to Be Executed in Partnership with Central Government

The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Board cleared the DPRs on May 8, 2025, and they will now be submitted to the Union Government for financial assistance. The project will be executed as a joint venture between the state and central governments.

JBS to Be Developed as World-Class Transit Hub

Minister for Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the metro expansion aligns with CM Revanth Reddy’s vision to transform JBS (Jubilee Bus Station) into a world-class multi-modal transit hub. The initiative is part of Telangana’s larger urban infrastructure strategy to support future population growth and development.