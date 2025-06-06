Eatala Rajender Appears Before Ghose Commission in Telangana Kaleshwaram Case

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister and current BJP MP Eatala Rajender appeared before the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission on Friday. The Commission is investigating alleged irregularities in the massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, built across the Godavari River at an estimated cost of over ₹1 lakh crore.

Rajender Appears at BRK Bhavan for High-Profile Inquiry

Rajender, who served as Finance Minister in the BRS government from 2014 to 2019, was summoned to appear before the Commission at BRK Bhavan. He is being questioned about his role in Cabinet decisions, especially those related to the release of funds and the approval process during the project’s planning and execution phases.

Background: Rajender’s Political Journey and Fallout with BRS

Rajender had also served as Health Minister during BRS’s second term. He was dismissed from the Cabinet by then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) over land grabbing allegations in 2021 and subsequently joined the BJP. His appearance before the Commission is seen as a significant moment in the ongoing political and legal scrutiny of the Kaleshwaram project.

KCR and Harish Rao Also Summoned by Ghose Commission

The Ghose Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, has also summoned BRS Chief KCR and former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao.

KCR was asked to appear on June 5 , but he has requested an extension to June 11 .

was asked to appear on , but he has requested an extension to . Harish Rao is scheduled to appear on June 9.

Both leaders were closely involved in the planning, design, and execution of the project, especially the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla Barrages.

The one-man commission, set up in March 2024 following the collapse of Medigadda Barrage piers, has:

Examined over 100 engineers and officials

Reviewed documents including reports from the National Dam Safety Authority and state vigilance

and Noted that many engineers either admitted to procedural lapses or claimed they acted on ministerial orders

The Commission’s term, initially set to end in June 2024, has now been extended for the seventh time until July 31, 2025, to complete its probe into all parties involved.

