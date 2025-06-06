HYDRA on the Move! Begumpet Nala Encroachments Bulldozed at Dawn

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRA) has launched fresh demolition operations targeting illegal encroachments in the nala catchment areas under the Begumpet Patni region. The drive began in the early hours of Friday and marks a significant step in the city’s urban protection initiative.

First-Time Demolitions Inside Cantonment Board Limits

In a historic move, HYDRA officials, in coordination with the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, carried out demolitions within the board’s limits for the first time. This joint action was initiated following an inspection of the area on Thursday by HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath and Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik.

Following the inspection, both authorities ordered immediate action. Demolition teams swiftly moved in, removing several unauthorized structures built along and within the nala zone.

What Is HYDRA? Hyderabad’s New Urban Protection Force

HYDRA, short for Hyderabad Disaster and Assets Monitoring and Protection, is a specialized urban task force established by the Congress-led Telangana government. Its mandate includes:

Demolishing illegal constructions

Protecting water bodies and ponds

Safeguarding Hyderabad from urban flooding

Since its inception, HYDRA has demolished hundreds of illegal structures across the city in a mission to reclaim encroached land and restore natural drainage systems.

Demolitions Spark Political Debate in Hyderabad

While many welcome the crackdown on unlawful constructions, the HYDRA demolitions have also become a political flashpoint. Several opposition leaders are questioning the timing and targeting of the demolitions, hinting at possible political motives.

Nevertheless, city officials maintain that the operations are being carried out strictly based on legal inspections and safety concerns to prevent future urban flooding and infrastructure damage.