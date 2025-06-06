Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Cabinet Meetings Twice a Month

Hyderabad: In a major administrative decision, the Telangana government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has decided to hold cabinet meetings twice a month to accelerate governance and policy implementation.

Earlier, cabinet meetings were being conducted once every two to three months. However, the Chief Minister has now instructed that meetings be held every 15 days to ensure more frequent reviews and faster decision-making.

Focus on Speedy Policy Decisions and Ground-Level Implementation

This strategic move aims to increase the pace of policy execution and improve monitoring of government schemes and development programs. The Revanth Reddy-led government wants to ensure that decisions are made without delay and that all key departments remain aligned with the state’s progress goals.

Cabinet to Meet on First and Third Saturdays of Each Month

Going forward, the cabinet is expected to meet on the first and third Saturday of every month, making the meetings more structured and predictable. Officials have been instructed to make arrangements for regular discussions between the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

Also Read: From Art to Heart: Akhil Akkineni Marries Hyderabad Artist Zainab Ravji

17 Cabinet Meetings Held Since Revanth Reddy Took Office

Since the formation of the current government, 17 cabinet meetings have already been held, reflecting the administration’s active engagement in state affairs. This new policy of bi-monthly cabinet sessions is expected to further enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of the Telangana government.