iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaks Reveal Major Upgrades: Price, Design & Camera Details

Apple fans, get ready — the next iPhone could be a game-changer. According to recent leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, possibly rebranded as the iPhone 17 Ultra, is expected to bring major design and performance upgrades when it launches in September 2025. Here’s everything we know so far.

Apple typically launches its new iPhones in September, and the iPhone 17 lineup — including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — is likely to follow the same timeline. While the official launch date hasn’t been confirmed, the unveiling is expected in the second week of September 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Features and Specifications (Expected)

According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with:

6.9-inch Super Retina XDR Display

120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming

for smoother scrolling and gaming Powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip

12GB RAM for superior multitasking

for superior multitasking Launching with iOS 19, featuring a smarter Siri and enhanced app integration

The device is also rumoured to feature a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 24MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. A new vapour cooling chamber may be introduced to keep the device cool during heavy usage, supported by a 4,685mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Design: A Fresh Look (Expected)

One of the most exciting changes could be in the design. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to:

Feature a Pixel-style horizontal camera bar

Position the LiDAR sensor, microphone, and flash on the right of the camera bar

on the right of the camera bar Switch from a titanium to aluminium frame for a lighter build and possibly lower production costs

This would mark one of Apple’s most significant design revamps in recent years.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to start at ₹1,44,900 in India. While pricing is always subject to change until the official announcement, this aligns with Apple’s premium pricing strategy for its Pro Max models.

iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 17 Ultra? A New Naming Scheme

Leaks suggest that Apple may rebrand the Pro Max model as the “iPhone 17 Ultra”, aligning it with the Apple Watch Ultra naming convention. If this happens, it will reflect a more feature-rich and elite version of the iPhone, similar to how Samsung markets its Galaxy Ultra series.

Final Thoughts: Big Expectations, But Wait for Official Confirmation

While all these features and design updates sound exciting, it’s important to remember that none of this is officially confirmed by Apple. These details are based on early leaks and industry rumours, so it’s wise to take them with a grain of salt.