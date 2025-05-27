Upgrade Time! iPhone 16 Now Available at Best Price Ever – Limited Time Offer

New Delhi: If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade to Apple’s latest iPhone, now is the perfect time. The iPhone 16, originally priced at ₹79,900, is now available for under ₹68,000 during the ongoing Apple Days sale at Vijay Sales. The offer includes direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, making this one of the best times to grab Apple’s newest flagship.

iPhone 16 Now Available at ₹70,990 – Save Over ₹13,000

During the sale, the iPhone 16 is listed at ₹70,990, which is a direct price drop of ₹9,000. Additionally, customers can avail of the following bank offers:

₹4,000 off with Axis or Kotak Bank cards

with Axis or Kotak Bank cards ₹3,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards

with HDFC Bank cards Low-cost EMIs starting at just ₹3,280/month

starting at just ₹3,280/month Earn 532 loyalty points (worth ₹532) for future purchases

Those opting for device exchange can get further reductions, depending on the brand, model, and condition of the old phone.

iPhone 16 Specifications and Key Features

The iPhone 16 packs high-end specs and new Apple technology features that make it one of the most powerful iPhones to date:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness Chipset: Apple A18 chip with 8GB RAM

Apple with Battery: 4,200mAh with up to 30 hours of video playback

4,200mAh with up to Camera: Rear: 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto, 12MP macro lens Front: 12MP selfie camera

Design: Premium build with IP68 rating (water and dust resistance)

Premium build with (water and dust resistance) Software: Runs on iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence features

Why This Deal Is Worth Considering

With top-tier specs, a premium design, and impressive battery and camera capabilities, the iPhone 16 is one of the best smartphones in the market today. And now, with a price drop of over ₹13,000, exclusive bank offers, and exchange benefits, it delivers unbeatable value.