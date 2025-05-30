iPhone 17 Pro to Get Horizontal Camera Bar, A19 Chip & New AI Features

As anticipation builds ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), leaks and insider reports suggest that the iPhone 17 lineup will be officially revealed in September 2025, continuing Apple’s traditional launch cycle. Pre-orders are expected to go live shortly after the announcement, with deliveries beginning a week later.

However, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has hinted at a staggered release strategy starting with the iPhone 18 in 2026. A possible iPhone 17E variant might be delayed until early 2026, suggesting Apple could be testing new release models or budget-focused products.

iPhone 17 Design: Thinner Build and “iPhone 17 Air” Rumored

One of the biggest design leaks is the introduction of a thinner iPhone 17 Air model. Drawing comparisons to the MacBook Air, this device may feature:

A super-slim profile made possible by new battery technologies

made possible by new battery technologies Improved thermal management

Enhanced battery efficiency despite the thinner frame

This slim, lightweight iPhone could appeal to users who prioritize portability without compromising performance.

Possible Price Increase for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

With upgraded displays, next-gen AI chipsets, and premium materials, insiders are warning that iPhone 17 Pro models could see a price increase.

While Apple has kept prices relatively stable in recent years, a cost hike may be inevitable given the leap in hardware and design quality. Budget-conscious consumers are advised to plan ahead, especially for the Pro lineup.

New “Sky Blue” Color Option Expected

In keeping with Apple’s tradition of introducing new color variants, leaks suggest a “Sky Blue” color will debut with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

This soft, modern hue would align with Apple’s strategy of harmonizing color palettes across devices, similar to what was seen in recent MacBook Air models.

Major Rear Camera Redesign on iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro could ditch the long-standing vertical triple-camera array in favor of a horizontal camera bar—reminiscent of the Google Pixel 9:

Wider lens spacing for improved depth and optical performance

for improved depth and optical performance Pill-shaped design for a sleek, futuristic aesthetic

for a sleek, futuristic aesthetic Front camera upgrades with better low-light performance and AI-powered portrait modes

This change could attract photography enthusiasts and content creators who prioritize selfie and video performance.

iPhone 17 to Feature A19 Chip and Advanced AI Capabilities

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be powered by Apple’s A19 chip, offering:

On-device AI processing

Enhanced battery optimization

Smarter photo editing tools

Advanced Live Voicemail and widget suggestions with iOS 19

AI integration is expected to be a central focus, potentially redefining Siri, boosting productivity, and enhancing user personalization.

iPhone 17 Series May Be Apple’s Last Traditional Launch

Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 lineup could be the last to follow Apple’s annual release cycle, with staggered rollouts starting from 2026. The expected shift:

Entry-level iPhones launching early in the year

Pro variants releasing later in the same year

If true, this would mark a significant shift in Apple’s product strategy, possibly aiming to ease production pressure and offer more device-specific launches.