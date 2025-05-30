OnePlus 13s Set to Launch Next Week in India: Flagship Power in a Compact Package

India: OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next-generation compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, in India in the upcoming week. This device will be positioned slightly below the global flagship OnePlus 13, but will still offer top-tier specifications, according to leaks.

OnePlus 13s Price in India Leaked

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the expected price of the OnePlus 13s in India will be around ₹55,000. While the company has not yet officially revealed RAM and storage variants, the device is expected to be competitively priced in the premium smartphone segment.

Expected Availability

The OnePlus 13s is expected to go on sale via Amazon India and the official OnePlus website. Launch offers and early-bird deals are anticipated, though details remain under wraps.

OnePlus 13s Specifications (Expected, Similar to OnePlus 13T)

Multiple reports suggest that the OnePlus 13s will share the same hardware and software specifications as the OnePlus 13T, which was launched in China in April 2025. Here’s a quick look at the expected specs:

Display

6.32-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Resolution: 1,264 × 2,640 pixels

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate , 240Hz touch sampling rate

, 1600 nits peak brightness

Performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Adreno 830 GPU

Expected up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

and Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0

Camera

Dual rear camera setup: 50MP primary wide-angle camera (f/1.8, OIS) 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, autofocus)

16MP front camera for selfies and video calls

Battery and Charging

6260mAh battery

80W fast charging support

Advanced Glacier VC cooling (4400mm²)

Build and Connectivity

Metal frame

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 , NFC , GPS , GLONASS , Beidou , Galileo , QZSS

, , , , , , Dimensions : 150.81 x 71.70 x 8.15mm

: 150.81 x 71.70 x 8.15mm Weight: 185g

OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Key Difference

While the OnePlus 13 remains the global flagship, the 13s is expected to bring similar performance in a more compact and affordable form, making it an attractive choice for those wanting flagship specs in a smaller footprint.