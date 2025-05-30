RBI Exposes Major Accounting Fraud in IndusInd Bank

Mumbai: In a major development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has exposed serious accounting fraud and irregularities in IndusInd Bank, one of the top five private banks in the country. The bank is now under intense scrutiny following reports of large-scale financial misconduct.

Foreign Transactions Under Investigation

Auditor reports have revealed significant irregularities in foreign transactions, leading to an estimated financial loss of ₹2,000 crore. These alarming findings prompted the resignation of several top executives of the bank.

IndusInd Bank Joins List of Corrupt Private Banks

RBI officials stated that IndusInd Bank’s case is comparable to past scams involving Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Yes Bank, where violations of RBI norms led to massive public and investor distrust. The regulator has declared that IndusInd has engaged in similar corrupt practices.

Public Trust in Private Banks Declining

With a series of back-to-back frauds in major private banks, the RBI has raised concerns over declining public trust. The central bank emphasized the need for continuous surveillance and regulatory oversight on private sector banks to ensure transparency and accountability.

Ongoing Investigation May Reveal More Scams

The investigation into IndusInd Bank is still ongoing, and RBI officials have stated that more corrupt practices may surface as forensic audits and regulatory reviews continue. A full report is expected to be released in the coming weeks.