Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Tomorrow at Hyderabad’s HICC

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is all set to host the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale tomorrow at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), HITEX. This marks a significant moment for India, as it becomes the center stage for one of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageants.

Live Telecast Across 150 Countries

The grand finale will be broadcast live in over 150 countries, showcasing the culture, glamour, and talent of contestants from around the world. Hyderabad is expected to witness a global spotlight as millions tune in to watch the event unfold.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Celebrities to Attend

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with numerous film industry stars and political dignitaries, is expected to grace the occasion. Security and hospitality arrangements have been elevated to international standards.

Tight Security and Grand Festivities

Authorities have implemented high-level security measures and are ensuring that guests and participants experience seamless hospitality. With cultural performances and high-profile appearances, the event is poised to be a grand spectacle.

Winner to Receive ₹8.5 Crore Prize Money

The Miss World 2025 winner will be awarded ₹8.5 crore in prize money – one of the highest ever for this competition. Along with the crown, the winner will gain opportunities in global fashion, film, and humanitarian projects.