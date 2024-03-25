Sports

IPL 2024: Full schedule released

The Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be held in Ahmedabad and Chennai between May 21 and May 24 with the final scheduled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26, as per the rest of the schedule announced on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
The IPL Governing Council had announced a part schedule till April 7 and had waited for the dates of the upcoming general elections to be held in seven phases across the country.

As per the remaining part of the schedule released on Monday, the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22.

The Qualifier 2 match and the Final of IPL 2024 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24 and 26.

