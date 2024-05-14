IPL 2024: KKR assured of top two spots as rain washes out GT game

Ahmedabad: The match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Monday night. Both the teams will share a point each.

Incessant lightning and bad weather first delayed the start of the match and then with continuous drizzle, the match was called off at 10:42 pm as both the captains Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill shook hands, exchanging the ribbons as part of the breast cancer awareness.

With 19 points in the standings, Kolkata Knight Riders are assured a top-two spot while Gujarat Titans are officially out of the race for the playoffs with 11 points in 13 games.

Gujarat Titans were only mathematically alive because they have the lowest net run rate of the season (-1.063), meaning that even two strong wins in their last two games may have left them short.

After 12 games, KKR’s dominant net run rate of 1.428 virtually guaranteed them a top-two finish: nevertheless. The 19 points in their tally always sealed the deal.

This is the first time that GT have not qualified for the IPL playoffs since they joined the competition for the 2022 season. They have a consolation game against Sunrisers Hyderabad next on May 16.

The next goal for KKR will be to end the league stage as the top team, something they have never done before. They would receive that if they beat Rajasthan Royals in their last league encounter on Sunday. In addition, they would guarantee the No. 1 spot should Rajasthan Royals lose their next two games, including the match against KKR.

They wouldn’t be too upset if Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t finish first. They were the IPL champions on the only two occasions they finished second in the points standings (2012) and 2014.