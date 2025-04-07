IPL 2025 Offline Ticket Chaos in Jaipur: Students Allege Black Marketing, Massive Crowds at SMS Stadium (Video)

Jaipur, April 7, 2025 – Offline ticket sales for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium began today, triggering massive crowds and allegations of black marketing by agents. Students, who stood in hours-long queues since early morning, accused authorities of poor management and unfair ticket distribution.

Long Queues, Allegations of Black Marketing Dominate Ticket Sales

Hundreds of cricket fans, including students, gathered outside the SMS Stadium’s East, West, and North Gates as offline counters opened for IPL 2025 matches. Eyewitnesses shared videos showing chaotic scenes, with young fans waiting overnight under harsh weather conditions.

Key Issues Raised:

Ticket Unavailability for Students: Despite a promised ₹500 discounted rate for students (down from ₹1,500), most reported being offered only premium tickets priced between ₹3,000 and ₹30,000.

Despite a promised ₹500 discounted rate for students (down from ₹1,500), most reported being offered only premium tickets priced between ₹3,000 and ₹30,000. No Fixed Timings: Fans complained about unclear counter timings, forcing many to camp outside the stadium overnight.

Fans complained about unclear counter timings, forcing many to camp outside the stadium overnight. Agent Manipulation: Students alleged that agents hoarded cheaper tickets, leaving them with no option but to buy pricier seats.

Ticket Prices Soar; Rajasthan Royals Introduce Tiered Pricing

Rajasthan Royals management announced varied pricing for IPL 2025 matches, sparking mixed reactions:

Ticket Price Breakdown (Per Match):

₹1,500: East Stand 1

East Stand 1 ₹1,700: East Stand 3

East Stand 3 ₹2,200–₹2,600: North West Stand 2, South East Stand

North West Stand 2, South East Stand ₹9,000: Udaipur Royal Box

While students criticized the “unaffordable” rates, the franchise defended its decision, citing enhanced stadium facilities and a Rajasthani-themed experience for fans.

Students Demand Fair Access: “Agents Control Cheap Tickets”

“I showed my ID card but was told only ₹3,000+ tickets are left. Agents are selling ₹500 tickets illegally at double the price,” said Ramesh Kumar, a college student waiting since 5 AM. Similar grievances flooded social media, with videos of exhausted fans trending under #IPLJaipurChaos.

Watch the Viral Video:

Rajasthan Royals vs. RCB Match in Focus

The first IPL 2025 match in Jaipur, scheduled for April 13, will see Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite the backlash, officials confirmed all preparations are complete, including security upgrades and cultural showcases.

With just six days left for the match, pressure mounts on Rajasthan Royals and local authorities to streamline ticket distribution and curb black marketing. For now, Jaipur’s cricket fans continue to brave the heat, hoping for a fair chance to witness IPL 2025 live.

