IPL 2025: Suryakumar to Lead MI in Season Opener Against CSK, Confirms Hardik

Mumbai Indians’ star batter and India’s T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, will lead the team in their first IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, confirmed regular captain Hardik Pandya.

Pandya will miss MI’s season opener due to a one-match ban imposed after the team recorded a slow over-rate in their final IPL 2024 league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)—his third offence of the season.

This will be Suryakumar’s second time captaining MI, having previously led the team in a single IPL match in 2023.

“Suryakumar Yadav leads India as well. He will lead Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2025. I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me – Rohit, Surya, and Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help,” said Pandya in the pre-season press conference.

MI vs CSK: The Ultimate Rivalry

MI’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowledged the challenge of facing CSK in the season opener, stating, “It’s a challenge for both teams. I have always enjoyed the battle, looking forward to it. There is a little more adrenaline for the team as well.”

Bumrah’s Recovery Progress

MI will also be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury sustained during the Sydney Test in March.

Jayawardene provided an update, saying, “He is still at the NCA and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He is recovering and is in good spirits; hopefully, he can join the team sooner.”

MI’s Fresh Approach in IPL 2025

After finishing bottom of the points table last season, Pandya emphasized the team’s focus on executing their plans correctly this year.

“Just play good cricket. Being with each other at the same point in time. Doing the processes right. Go and execute. With this group, considering the talent, we will look ahead to enjoy the games.”

He also expressed excitement about the new season, stating, “This year is a fresh year. A lot of things have changed; a lot of love and joy have been added. There will always be passion and new challenges that I love. The crucial part for me is to help the team to add value to the team. I am here!”

Key Signings: Boult and Chahar

Pandya and Jayawardene highlighted the importance of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar in strengthening MI’s bowling attack.

“Getting Trent Boult was very important to us. Deepak Chahar too. We wanted an experienced bowling lineup so that when the pressure comes, we have players who have felt it before,” said Pandya.

Jayawardene added, “Last season threw us some challenges. But it’s been a big auction; with that, we have a fresh canvas. With our core team and the new group of guys, including the returning Trent Boult, we want to put the puzzle together and have a good start!”