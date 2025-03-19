Priyanka Chopra Shares How a Guava-Seller Inspired Her

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently shared an inspiring moment from her journey that left a deep impact on her. On her way to Visakhapatnam airport, she met a woman selling guavas on the roadside, and the encounter turned out to be a lesson in dignity and hard work.

The Inspiring Story

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a video narrating the incident. She recalled:

Also Read: Subhash Ghai Reflects on the Art of Improvisation in 1980s Filmmaking

“I love kaccha (raw) guavas, so I stopped and asked the woman how much all the guavas were for. She said Rs. 150, so I gave her Rs. 200. When she tried to return the change, I told her to keep it.”

However, what happened next moved Priyanka deeply.

“She obviously sold guavas for a living, so she went away for a bit. But before the traffic light changed to green, she returned and gave me two more guavas. A working woman—she did not want charity.”

Sharing Her Experience on Social Media

Along with her narration, Priyanka also posted pictures of the guavas she purchased, glimpses from her journey, and a signboard reading ‘Talamali’. Her caption was simple yet heartfelt: “Lately” ❤️.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka is working on “SSMB29”, a highly-anticipated project directed by SS Rajamouli.

The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, reportedly inspired by Lord Hanuman .

in the lead role, reportedly inspired by . The movie is expected to be a global adventure set in exotic locations .

. The project is set to be a two-part film with an estimated budget of Rs 900–1,000 crores .

with an estimated budget of . This marks Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after 23 years, her last being “Apuroopam” (2002).

Priyanka’s touching experience with the guava-seller is a reminder of the strength and integrity of everyday working people, making her moment of reflection all the more meaningful.