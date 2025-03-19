Subhash Ghai Reflects on the Art of Improvisation in 1980s Filmmaking

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently reminisced about the art of filmmaking in the 1980s, emphasizing how improvisation was an integral part of the process. In an Instagram post, Ghai shared a nostalgic moment from the shoot of the iconic song “Main Solah Baras Ki” from the 1980 classic Karz, which featured Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful vocals.

Improvisation and On-Spot Rehearsals: A Hallmark of 1980s Cinema

Ghai highlighted how, during the making of Karz, rehearsals were often conducted spontaneously on location, with improvisation playing a crucial role in the creative process. Reflecting on this, he shared an old black-and-white photograph of Tina Munim (now Tina Ambani) rehearsing her dance steps for the song “Main Solah Baras Ki.” He wrote, “Do you know this pretty girl rehearsing her dance steps is TINA MUNIM – AMBANI now. For our song – ‘Mai Solah Baras Ki – Tu 17 Baras Ka’ with Rishi Kapoor in Karz in 1980.”

Ghai further added, “Those days we used to compose and rehearse on locations only, on the spot. Improvisation was a nature of filmmaking in those days.” He also reminisced about casting Tina Munim in Karz, noting how her natural innocence and charm resonated with the character she portrayed.

Celebrating 45 Years of ‘Karz’

In his post, Subhash Ghai celebrated Karz turning 45, acknowledging how much cinema has evolved since then. “Karz today Celebrating its 45 years when everything has changed in the cinema world but a spirit to celebrate your golden work,” he added, reflecting on the lasting impact of the film.

Throwback to Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim on Set

On March 11, Ghai also posted a throwback picture from the Karz shoot, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, and himself on set. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor is seen smoking a cigarette while Ghai appears to be directing the two actors. Ghai captioned the image, “CANT BELIEVE IT: Directing Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim. Karz: 45 years ago. Now showing as a premier film at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL 21 March 11:30 AM on the big screen at PVR BKC Bandra Mumbai.”

Also Read: UAE Warns of Escalating Instability in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

The filmmaker also recalled meeting with stars and crew members during the film’s 45th anniversary, including Simi Garewal, Tina Munim (Ambani), Neetu Kapoor, and others, saying, “Meeting Simi Garewal, Tina Munim (Ambani), Mrs. Neetu Rishi Kapoor, cinematographer Kamalakar Rao, and Pyare Lal ji on one stage with memories. Om Shanti Om.”

The Legacy of ‘Karz’

Karz tells the gripping story of Monty, who uncovers the shocking truth about his past life after being murdered by his gold-digger wife. With the help of his lover, he sets out to right the wrongs of his previous life and seeks revenge. The film remains a landmark in Indian cinema and continues to be celebrated by fans and filmmakers alike.