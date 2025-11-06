TelanganaBanking & Finance

IPPB Launches Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service for Pensioners Across Telangana

ndia Post Payments Bank (IPPB), under the Department of Posts, has introduced a convenient doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service across Telangana

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 November 2025 - 22:26
IPPB Launches Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service for Pensioners Across Telangana
IPPB Launches Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service for Pensioners Across Telangana

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), under the Department of Posts, has introduced a convenient doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service across Telangana, enabling pensioners to submit their Jeevan Pramaan without visiting banks or government offices.

Through IPPB’s vast network of postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks equipped with biometric devices, pensioners from Central and State Governments, EPFO, Defence, Singareni Collieries, Beedi Workers, and other organizations can complete Aadhaar-based authentication from home.

Also Read: SBI to divest 6.3 pc stake in SBI Funds Management Limited via IPO

The service can be booked via the nearest Post Office, the IPPB toll-free number ‘155299’, or the Post Info mobile app. It is available across 23 IPPB branches and 6,256 post office access points in Telangana, ensuring extensive rural coverage. A nominal charge of Rs. 70 (inclusive of GST) applies.

Chief Post Master General of Telangana, Dr. D. Veena Kumari, said the initiative strengthens IPPB’s citizen-centric services and supports the Government’s Digital India and Ease of Living goals.

Pensioners can contact any Post Office or IPPB branch for further details.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 November 2025 - 22:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button