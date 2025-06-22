Iran Fires 30+ Missiles at Israel After US Bombs Nuclear Sites

Tel Aviv: Iran fired more than 30 ballistic missiles into central Israel early Sunday, according to the IDF. Emergency services report at least 16 people injured, including one man in his 30s with moderate shrapnel wounds and two children with minor injuries admitted to Ichilov Medical Center.

Sirens Fail in Haifa During Missile Strike

Missiles targeted several Israeli regions, including Haifa, where no warning sirens sounded—a possible sign of an alert system failure. Sirens were audible in other areas, prompting many to take shelter. (idf.il)

US Strikes on Iran Trigger Retaliation

The attack was a direct response to US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump as the most “challenging and lethal” operation in decades. (theguardian.com)

Trump: US Military Operation “Like the World Has Not Seen”

Trump praised American forces and issued a stern warning to Iran:

“There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran… Remember, there are many targets left.” (theguardian.com)

Tehran Holds US Accountable, Warns of “Everlasting Consequences”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denounced the American strikes as a “grave violation” of international law and claimed Iran reserves the right to self-defense under the UN Charter.