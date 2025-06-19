Iranian Missile Hits Israel’s Largest Hospital

Tel Aviv: A direct Iranian ballistic missile strike hit Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba on Thursday, injuring several patients, doctors, and staff. The hospital, Israel’s largest, suffered substantial damage, particularly to its old surgical wing.

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Tehran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a fierce warning, promising to make Iran’s leadership pay a “full price.”

“This morning, Iran’s terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and at a civilian population in the centre of the country. We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran,” Netanyahu posted on X.

Iran Launches 30 Missiles as Conflict Escalates

The strike came on the seventh day of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Iran reportedly launched around 30 ballistic missiles targeting multiple Israeli sites.

Defence Minister: Khamenei Responsible for ‘War Crimes’

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned the attack, accusing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of authorising direct strikes on civilian infrastructure.

“The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of the fortified bunker and fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel,” Katz wrote. “These are war crimes of the most serious kind — and Khamenei will be held accountable.”

Katz confirmed that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have been ordered to intensify strikes on strategic and government targets in Iran.

Hospital Operations Restricted to Critical Cases

Due to the damage, Soroka Medical Center has limited its emergency services to critical cases. The Home Front Command is inspecting the facility’s structural integrity.

Israeli Medical Community Condemns Attack

Zion Hagay, Chairman of the Israel Medical Association, labeled the missile strike a clear war crime and called for international condemnation.

“The eyes of the whole world should be turned this morning to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba to understand what a war crime really looks like,” he said.

Hagay praised the hospital’s emergency preparedness, which he said helped prevent even greater loss.