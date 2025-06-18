Iran vs Israel: Ayatollah Khamenei Warns U.S. Against Military Action, Vows Iran Will Not Surrender

Tehran – In a strongly-worded statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning to the United States, declaring that any military intervention will result in irreversible consequences. Amid rising regional tensions, Khamenei affirmed Iran’s readiness to defend its sovereignty at all costs.

Defiant Stand Amid Escalating Pressure

“The American forces must know,” said Khamenei, “that the Iranian nation will never surrender. Any violation of our sovereignty — whether it be airspace incursions or direct military confrontation — will be met with fierce resistance.”

Khamenei emphasized that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland, with the support of officials and citizens alike. “We will not let the blood of our martyrs go in vain,” he added, referencing recent casualties Iran claims have resulted from external aggression.

National Unity Behind Armed Forces

The Supreme Leader praised the unity of the Iranian people and leadership in the face of foreign threats. “All segments of the nation — from military to civilian — stand behind the defense of our sacred land,” he said, in what appears to be a message aimed at consolidating national solidarity amid international pressure.

Message to Washington: “Do Not Miscalculate”

Khamenei’s statement comes as speculation grows over potential U.S. military involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as broader instability in the Middle East. By declaring that any American move will bring “irreparable damage,” Khamenei sent a clear warning against escalation.

Context: Tensions at a Boiling Point

The remarks come in the backdrop of increased tensions in the region, with Iran facing accusations of supporting armed proxies in multiple conflict zones, and Washington maintaining a strong naval and aerial presence nearby. The Iranian leadership has consistently framed foreign intervention as a violation of its sovereignty and a rallying point for internal unity.