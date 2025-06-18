Khamenei Declares “Battle Has Begun” as Iran Fires Hypersonic Missile at Israel

Tel Aviv: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that the “battle has begun,” following Tehran’s launch of a hypersonic missile at Israel. The announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing military confrontation between Iran and Israel, now in its sixth day.

Heavy Casualties Reported on Both Sides

The conflict has already claimed hundreds of lives. Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory have reportedly killed at least 224 people, including senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In retaliation, Iran has struck Israeli targets, leaving at least 24 people dead, including women and children, according to Israeli sources.

Global Powers Alarmed; Trump Leaves G7 Summit

In response to the crisis, US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early to address the growing conflict. Trump voiced strong support for Israel and issued a warning to Tehran residents to evacuate, hinting at the possibility of further escalation.

Background: Israel Targets Iran’s Nuclear Program

The current hostilities began on Friday, when Israel launched a major military campaign to cripple Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military facilities. Tehran responded swiftly with missile attacks, including the hypersonic missile launch confirmed on Wednesday.

Netanyahu Claims Iran’s Nuclear Program “Set Back”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, stating, “I believe we have set them back a very, very long time,” in reference to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He emphasized that Israel’s strikes have dealt significant damage to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Fragile Diplomatic Talks at Risk

This military escalation threatens to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, with negotiations between the US and Iran already on shaky ground.