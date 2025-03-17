Iraqi PM Calls for De-Escalation and Dialogue Following US Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has called for de-escalation and dialogue as the most effective paths to resolving crises in the sensitive and vital Middle East region. His comments come amid rising tensions following recent US military strikes on Yemen’s Houthi group.

Iraqi Prime Minister Stresses Importance of Dialogue

On Sunday, during a phone conversation with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq remains committed to dialogue and de-escalation in addressing regional challenges. This approach is consistent with Iraq’s longstanding position on regional stability.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, the Iraqi leader affirmed that Iraq would continue to adhere to these principles in dealing with ongoing issues in the region.

US Military Strikes and Escalation

The US military conducted airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi group, resulting in at least 53 reported deaths, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry. The strikes, which marked the largest US military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump’s tenure, came after the Houthis continued their attacks on US forces and disrupted navigation in the Red Sea.

In a phone call with al-Sudani, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explained that the US would continue its military operations unless the Houthis halt their attacks on US forces and shipping routes. The airstrikes have heightened tensions in the region, with Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi pledging to target US ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for continued US attacks.

International Reactions to the Conflict

The Houthi political bureau has condemned the US strikes, calling them a “war crime.” Moscow has also urged Washington to cease the military operations. In response, the Houthis claimed to have targeted US military vessels, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, with ballistic missiles and drones. However, no independent verification of these claims has been provided.

Continued US-Iraq Security Cooperation

Despite the ongoing tensions, both al-Sudani and Hegseth underscored the importance of continued security cooperation within the US-led international coalition combating the Islamic State (IS). The two leaders reiterated Iraq’s commitment to safeguarding international coalition advisors and preventing the resurgence of IS in Syria.

Also Read: Roadside Bomb Attack in Balochistan Kills 5 Security Officers, Injures 10

With the situation in Yemen escalating, Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani’s call for dialogue and de-escalation comes as a critical step toward preventing further regional instability. As the US and Houthi tensions mount, international efforts for peace and stability remain imperative.