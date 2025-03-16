Roadside Bomb Attack in Balochistan Kills 5 Security Officers, Injures 10

A roadside bomb explosion near a bus carrying security forces in southwestern Pakistan has left at least five officers dead and 10 others wounded. The attack took place on Sunday in the district of Naushki, Balochistan, one of the country’s most restive regions.

Zafar Zamanani, the local police chief, reported that the blast also severely damaged a nearby bus. The wounded officers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

Baloch Liberation Army Likely Responsible for Attack

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, authorities suspect the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) may be behind the incident. This suspicion arises following a similar attack days earlier, when the BLA ambushed a train, taking about 400 passengers hostage and killing 26 before security forces intervened, killing all 33 attackers.

The Baloch Liberation Army has long demanded independence for Balochistan, accusing Pakistan’s central government of discrimination against ethnic Baloch residents.

Balochistan’s Volatile Situation

Balochistan, which is rich in oil and mineral resources, remains Pakistan’s largest and least populated province. The region has been a hotspot for separatist movements, with many ethnic Baloch residents feeling marginalized by the central government.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Condemns the Attack

Sarfraz Bugti, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, strongly condemned the attack, calling it an act of terrorism. He reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling insurgency and ensuring the security of the people.

This bombing comes as tensions in the region continue to rise, drawing international attention to the volatile situation in Balochistan.